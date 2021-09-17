Armed group opens fire towards IDF soldiers at West Bank checkpoint

An armed group of men opened fire towards IDF soldiers at the Jalama checkpoint, located between Mount Gilboa and Jenin, Walla reported on Friday morning.

According to the report, no one was harmed in the incident.

In addition, a number of violent disturbances were reported in the Palestinian village of Azun in the West Bank throughout the early hours of Friday morning.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

IDF forces thwarted an arms smuggling attempt in the Jordan Valley in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Israeli media. The IDF apprehended 23 firearms that were suspected to be smuggled into Israel.

The smugglers were located and identified by IDF field observers in the Jordan Valley region, according to Walla. The firearms were given to Israel Police for further investigation

Palestinians throwing rocks at Border Police officers in Beitunya in the West Bank. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) .

During Yom Kippur , Border Police officers arrested three Palestinian who threw rocks at the officers in Beitunya, near the West Bank separation fence.

The rocks were thrown following a march of some 200 Palestinians, which the Borde Police secured.

The three suspects, 17-year-old Beitunya residents, were arrested and investigated by Border Police.