Ra'am's Abbas: Israel is a Jewish state and will remain so

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 12:14

Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2021 12:55
The State of Israel was born as a Jewish state, and it will remain one," Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas said on Tuesday at a conference of the Hebrew economic newspaper Globes.
The statement by Abbas in an interview with Channel 12 analyst Muhammad Magadli was considered historic, because it is very different from the view of Arab parties until now. 
The point of view of Arab parties in the past has been that Israel should be a state of all its citizens, not a Jewish state. Arab parties have supported changing the Law of Return to make it easier for Arabs to move to Israel and gain a majority. 
 
