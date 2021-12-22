The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
3 Palestinian prisoners open hunger strike amid prison tensions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 09:31
Three female Palestinian prisoners opened a hunger strike, as high tensions between Palestinian prisoners and the Israel Prison Service (IPS) continued on Wednesday morning, according to Palestinian reports.
The rest of the female prisoners at Damon Prison will join the hunger strike in stages, according to the report. The move comes after alleged abuse and mistreatment of female prisoners at the prison in the past week.
The Palestinian Asra Media Office, which focuses on prisoner affairs, claimed that the situation in Israeli prisons was escalating on Wednesday as the IPS refused to meet the demands of the prisoners.
A Prison Service (IPS) staff member was stabbed by a Hamas member in Nafkha Prison on Monday afternoon, in an attack carried out as "retaliation" for the alleged mistreatment of female prisoners. Multiple Palestinian factions have called for a "day of rage" on Friday in support of the prisoners.
Hamas officials have warned that crossing "red lines" concerning the prisoners would have "repercussions on the region."
Coronavirus in Israel: 903 new cases, 80 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 10:14 AM
Turkish central bank sold $844 mln in Dec. 1 market intervention
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 09:21 AM
26 sexual assault complaints levied against senior gynecologist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 08:57 AM
Knesset worker infected with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 08:34 AM
Fire in school in Jerusalem brought under control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 08:18 AM
Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 11:33 PM
US Amb. to Israel Nides meets Jerusalem mayor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 08:10 PM
Canadian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 06:53 PM
Lebanese party's bid to limit overseas vote fails
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 06:23 PM
COVID-19: First Omicron death reported in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 06:22 PM
FDA set to authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills this week - Bloomberg
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 06:17 PM
Suspects in MH17 trial 'fully responsible' for shooting passenger jet
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 06:13 PM
NYC mayor says people who get COVID-19 booster will receive $100
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 05:38 PM
Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize as crisis deepens
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 05:33 PM
Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 05:13 PM
