Israeli research on fourth COVID-19 vaccine blocked - report

Israeli research on a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot has stalled because it has not yet received approval from the Health Ministry’s Helsinki Committee, N12 reported on Thursday evening.

On Tuesday, the Pandemic Response team ruled that anyone over the age of 60 and medical workers could receive a fourth shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

However, the Helsinki Committee which is responsible for approving all clinical trials in Israel is yet to give the all-clear.