Merck's COVID-19 pill to arrive in Israel within two weeks - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 20:53
Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 will arrive in Israel within the next two weeks, N12 reported on Thursday evening.
The drug, molnupiravir, is aimed at certain high-risk adult patients. Earlier on Thursday, it received authorization from The US Food and Drug Administration.
Israeli research on fourth COVID-19 vaccine blocked - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2021 08:47 PM
Arab security guards file police complaint against MK Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2021 07:56 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden boat in southern Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/23/2021 06:38 PM
Israel Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting female officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2021 04:32 PM
Israeli singer Aviv Geffen denies plans to enter politics
By GIL HOFFMAN
12/23/2021 04:11 PM
Germany reports first death with COVID-19 Omicron variant
By REUTERS
12/23/2021 03:34 PM
Terrorist who murdered Dvir Sorek receives life sentence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2021 02:56 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,400 new cases, 83 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2021 11:31 AM
Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate
By REUTERS
12/23/2021 10:41 AM
Knesset guard infected with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2021 10:00 AM
US Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases
By REUTERS
12/23/2021 02:23 AM
Saudi-led coalition targets central security forces camp in Yemen's Sana
By REUTERS
12/23/2021 01:30 AM
US Navy seizes illicit weapons from a stateless vessel in Arabian sea
By REUTERS
12/23/2021 12:10 AM
Erdogan hosts rabbis at his palace
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 09:23 PM
Biden to give an address on Jan. 6 anniversary of US Capitol attack
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 08:05 PM
