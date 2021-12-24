Elderly Palestinian woman dies after road collision

A Palestinian woman in her 70s succumbed to injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 60 near Sinjil, a Palestinian town northeast of Ramallah, Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Friday morning.

According to Army Radio, the collision was a hit-and-run.



פעולות החייאה בהולכת רגל פלסטינית שנפצעה אנוש בתאונת פגע וברח בכביש 60 בין עפרה לשילה @glick_sh December 24, 2021

Medical response teams found the woman with serious injuries all over her body from the collision and called her death.

Highway 60 is the main public transport artery that goes north and south of Jerusalem into the West Bank.

This is a developing story.