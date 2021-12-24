Israeli forces begin demolishing structures on Homesh hilltop - report

The IDF, Border Police and Israel Police began demolishing modular structures at the site of the former Homesh settlement in the West Bank, settlers and politicians reported on Friday morning.



https://t.co/xWWeS68XtQ pic.twitter.com/uevsZtoV1I הושלמה הריסתם של 4-5 מבנים בלתי חוקיים שהוקמו בשבוע האחרון - ישיבת חומש לא נהרסה. עד כה נמנעו כוחות הביטחון מהריסת המבנים במהלך השבעה של משפחת דימנטמן, אך כעת עם סיום השבעה ההריסה יצאה לפועל @GLZRadio December 24, 2021

"An Israeli government evacuating Jews from the place where a Jew was killed is what is giving the Arabs the sense that they rule the land," said Noam party head Avi Maoz (Religious Zionist Party) on Friday.

"Kill a Jew, and the Jews will run away," he said, calling on the government to stop the evacuation.

This comes in the wake of the rally of 15 thousand activists on the West Bank hilltop on Thursday to protest the evacuation of the Homesh yeshiva, which at present remains intact.

Homesh is one of the four northern Samaria settlements that the IDF razed as part of the 2005 Gaza Disengagement.

Last week, 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman was killed when the car he was driving in was sprayed with bullets shot by two Palestinians.

This is a developing story.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.