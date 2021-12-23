Israeli activists rally on West Bank Homesh hilltop

Israeli activists rallied Thursday afternoon at the site of the former Homesh settlement to demand that the government rebuild the small northern Samaria community destroyed in 2005 and to authorize the small yeshiva located at the site.

The family of terror victim Yehuda Dimentman , 25, spearheaded the event together with the Samaria Regional Council and the Homesh Yeshiva, where Dimentman was a student.

Dimentman was killed by Palestinian gunmen last Thursday as he left Homesh for his home in Shavei Shomron where he lived with his wife Ethia and his toddler son, David. His family as well and his siblings sat shiva in his parents' home in Mevasert Zion, which ended right before the rally.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Her husband, Ethia said, "left us a will: to authorize the Homesh Yeshiva.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "the nation wants Homesh rebuilt."

Yehuda Dimentman, killed by Palestinian terrorists at Homesh, is seen with his wife and child. (credit: Courtesy the Dimentman family)

The Dimentman family has feared that the IDF plans to demolish the Homesh yeshiva in the coming weeks.

Homesh was one of four northern Samaria settlements that the IDF destroyed as part of the 2005 Disengagement.

The other three – Sa-Nur, Gadim and Kadim – were built on state land.

Homesh, however, was constructed on private Palestinian property that belongs to the Palestinian village of Burqa. The High Court of Justice has upheld the rights of Palestinians to farm their land on that hilltop.

On Thursday the IDF blocked the roads in and out of Burqa to secure the Homesh rally.

Lior Amihai, executive director of the left-wing group Yesh Din said that the move "Burqa’s residents did not receive any prior warning of these roadblocks, and they do not know when they will be allowed to leave and re-enter their village.

"They remain imprisoned in their town and are forced to endure the settlers invading their lands once again," he added.

The Homesh Yeshiva, which opened in 2002 and was destroyed in 2005, was illegally recreated on the Homesh hilltop after the evacuation.

The Israeli Right has long argued for the reconstruction of the four settlements as a first toward rescinding the 2005 Disengagement, which also include the 2005 pull out from Gaza and the demolition of 21 settlements there.

The Knesset on Wednesday night struck down by a 50-59 vote a declaration to legalize the Homesh Yeshiva along with some 70 West Bank outposts.

The declaration, which measures the Knesset’s political will, is symbolic, and has no immediate legislative value.

It had asked that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “decisively prevent the evacuation of the Homesh Yeshiva, authorize it and to allow its students to study and live there.”

It stated that the eviction of the yeshiva would be an additional act of injustice on top of the initial destruction of that community. Such a step, it said, “would be a prize to terror and a serious retreat from territory in the Land of Israel.”