Israel’s daily COVID-19 cases soar to more than 1,400

Nearly 30% of cases have been vaccinated three times.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2021 11:21

Updated: DECEMBER 24, 2021 12:00
Healthcare workers take coronavirus test samples in Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Healthcare workers take coronavirus test samples in Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
COVID-19 cases in Israel are surging, according to data shared Friday morning by the Health Ministry.
There were 1,482 cases diagnosed Thursday, the ministry showed, plus another 621 people already diagnosed by 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The majority of new cases (25.4%) are under the age of 20. Nearly 30% of people infected have had three COVID vaccine shots.
Moreover, the number of serious cases, which has been holding around 80 for a week, jumped up to 88 on Friday morning - 75% of these people are unvaccinated. 
In total, 147 people are hospitalized. 
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The reproduction rate or “R” has hit 1.36. The positivity rate was 1.4%.
“The Omicron wave is here,” Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science tweeted Friday morning. 
He said there has been a 13-fold increase in cases in just the past eight days.
While Israel only has some 341 confirmed Omicron cases and another 800 highly suspected of carrying the variant as of the last Health Ministry report, the low number is likely because of the time it takes to genetically sequence the results of the PCR tests. It is assumed that the number of Omicron cases is much higher. 
The majority of the country’s 10,527 cases are in mild condition, however, the ministry data showed. There were 10,424 mild cases and 17 moderate cases. Among the serious cases, 37 were intubated.
The number of dead is also increasing. Eight people died in the last week.
Israel has continued to keep its airport closed to foreign travelers and the majority of the places that most citizens visit are “red,” meaning that they are listed on the country’s no-fly list unless special permission is received. As such, the majority of people are catching the virus in Israel.
More municipalities are starting to turn red as a result. There were nine red cities on Friday, the Health Ministry showed, and 26 orange cities.


