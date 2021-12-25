Palestinians injured in violent clashes near Homesh

Over 130 Palestinians were injured by live bullets, rubber bullets and tear gas during clashes in the village of Burqa, near the Homesh outpost, on Saturday night, according to Palestinian reports.

At least one of those injured was in serious condition.

An IDF soldier was also lightly wounded by stone-throwing during the clashes and was treated at the scene, according to Israeli media.

The clashes come as tensions rise in the West Bank between settlers and Palestinians after Israeli Yehuda Dimentman was killed in a terrorist ambush at the Homesh outpost about a week and a half ago.