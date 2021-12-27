Ministers vote to advance Facebook law

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted on Monday morning to advance Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's Facebook bill. The bill aims to limit incitement on social media and is modeled after legislation that has passed in Germany, Australia, and other Western countries.

It allows a court to demand the removal of content from social media that could cause harm to a person, the public, or the security of the state.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the bill would cause great harm to Israeli democracy.

"Israeli democracy is in danger," Netanyahu tweeted following the bill's passage. " Sa'ar pass in the Legislation Ministerial Committee on the Iranian bill would sensor social media networks in Israel."

Sa'ar responded by urging Netanyahu to calm down and drink cold water. He said a Netanyahu-led government advanced the same bill.

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Everyone knows you defend criminality and incitement on social media, not on democracy," Sa'ar tweeted.