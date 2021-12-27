The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ministers vote to advance Facebook law

It allows a court to demand the removal of content from social media that could cause harm to a person, the public, or the security of the state.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 10:48

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2021 14:03
NEW HOPE leader Gideon Sa'ar, August 2, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
NEW HOPE leader Gideon Sa'ar, August 2, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted on Monday morning to advance Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's Facebook bill. The bill aims to limit incitement on social media and is modeled after legislation that has passed in Germany, Australia, and other Western countries. 
Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the bill would cause great harm to Israeli democracy.
"Israeli democracy is in danger," Netanyahu tweeted following the bill's passage. "Sa'ar pass in the Legislation Ministerial Committee on the Iranian bill would sensor social media networks in Israel."
Sa'ar responded by urging Netanyahu to calm down and drink cold water. He said a Netanyahu-led government advanced the same bill.
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"Everyone knows you defend criminality and incitement on social media, not on democracy," Sa'ar tweeted.


