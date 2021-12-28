Foreign Minister Lapid picks Ron Prosor as new ambassador to Germany

Ron Prosor, head of the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy and former ambassador to the UK and the UN, was appointed as ambassador to Germany by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday.

New Israeli ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor (credit: COURTESY FOREIGN MINISTRY)

In addition, the Foreign Ministry announced seven new ambassadorial appointments to nations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Norway and Belgium.

Liron Zaslansky, director of the Middle East department at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed as the new Israeli Consulate-General in the UAE. In addition, Idit Rosenzweig Abu, the west and central Africa department director, will become Israel's ambassador to Brussels.

Tamar Ziv is the new Israeli ambassador to Kosovo, Avi Nir was picked as the new ambassador to Norway and Reuven Azar was appointed as the new ambassador in Romania.

New ambassadors to Colombia and Vietnam were also appointed, with Gali Dagan and Yaron Meir picked for the roles, respectively.