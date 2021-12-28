The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Foreign Minister Lapid picks Ron Prosor as new ambassador to Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 17:51

Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2021 18:43
Ron Prosor, head of the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy and former ambassador to the UK and the UN, was appointed as ambassador to Germany by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday.
New Israeli ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor (credit: COURTESY FOREIGN MINISTRY)New Israeli ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor (credit: COURTESY FOREIGN MINISTRY)
In addition, the Foreign Ministry announced seven new ambassadorial appointments to nations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Norway and Belgium.
Liron Zaslansky, director of the Middle East department at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed as the new Israeli Consulate-General in the UAE. In addition, Idit Rosenzweig Abu, the west and central Africa department director, will become Israel's ambassador to Brussels.
Tamar Ziv is the new Israeli ambassador to Kosovo, Avi Nir was picked as the new ambassador to Norway and Reuven Azar was appointed as the new ambassador in Romania. 
New ambassadors to Colombia and Vietnam were also appointed, with Gali Dagan and Yaron Meir picked for the roles, respectively.
Knesset's Internal Affairs Committee passes electric bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 06:38 PM
Israel Police officer indicted for attacking, threatening ex-partner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 05:39 PM
Israeli farmers protest agricultural reform near Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 03:24 PM
"Indisputable progress" in Iran nuclear talks, says Russian envoy
By REUTERS
12/28/2021 03:02 PM
IDF fires at field in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 12:51 PM
Explosion heard in Damascus caused by controlled detonation - SANA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 09:33 AM
PM Bennett says firm position needed against Iran in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/28/2021 08:03 AM
Denver: Five dead in lone gunman shooting spree
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 07:30 AM
Syria condemns Israel's decision to double number of settlers in Golan
By REUTERS
12/27/2021 06:16 PM
Three bird flu outbreaks discovered in Sharon, Gilboa, Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 02:31 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 218 new cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 01:34 PM
Chaim Walder found lifeless in suspected suicide - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 01:27 PM
Anti-Barkat bill advanced by ministers
By GIL HOFFMAN
12/27/2021 12:59 PM
COVID-19: First person in Israel vaccinated with fourth vaccine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 10:29 AM
Moscow sees threat of new missile crisis as serious
By REUTERS
12/27/2021 10:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by