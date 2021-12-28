Benny Gantz meets with Mahmoud Abbas

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel on Tuesday night.

The meeting received the approval of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and dealt with local and regional security issues.

It was the second meeting between Gantz and Abbas. The first meeting, in August, took place in Ramallah.

The meeting on Tuesday was held in Gantz’s home in Rosh Ha’ayin in the center of Israel.

Abbas last met with Gantz on August 30th in Ramallah, which culminated in several good-faith economic gestures from Israel, such as a NIS 500 million loan.

Gantz emphasized the common interest in strengthening security coordination and maintaining security stability, as well as preventing terrorism and violence.

Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinian Authority General Authority for Civil Affairs and member of the Fatah Central Committee, said that the meeting between Abbas and Gantz "dealt with the importance of creating a political horizon that leads to a political solution in accordance with international legitimacy solutions."

Sheikh said that the meeting also dealt with the tense situation in the West Bank "due to the practices of settlers" against Palestinians. Additionally, Abbas and Gantz discussed security, economic and humanitarian issues, the Palestinian official said.

The right-wing Likud party and the Religious Zionist party issued responses to the meeting, with the Likud saying "Bennett's Israeli-Palestinian government returns Abu Mazen and the Palestinians to the agenda. Dangerous concessions to Israel's security are only a matter of time."