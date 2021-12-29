The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian factions decry ‘disgraceful’ Abbas-Gantz meeting

Palestinian activists took to social media to voice their rejection of the meeting and condemn President Mahmoud Abbas as a “traitor” and “collaborator.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 16:29

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 17:14
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The PA and Abbas have repeatedly shown that they are not interested in peace or prosperity for the Palestinians. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The PA and Abbas have repeatedly shown that they are not interested in peace or prosperity for the Palestinians.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Several Palestinian factions have condemned Tuesday night’s “disgraceful meeting” between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
The meeting, which took place at Gantz’s home in Rosh Ha'ayin, surprised many Palestinians, especially because it came in wake of growing tensions and violence in the West Bank in recent weeks.
Palestinian activists took to social media to voice their rejection of the meeting and condemn Abbas as a “traitor” and “collaborator.”
Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the PA General Authority for Civil Affairs and member of the Fatah Central Committee who attended the meeting together with Majed Faraj, head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service, on Wednesday pushed back against the criticism.
“The meeting is a challenge and the last chance before the explosion and finding ourselves at a dead end,” Sheikh wrote on Twitter. “It is a serious and bold attempt to [reach] a political path based on international legitimacy and an end to the escalation against Palestinians.”
In an apparent attempt to stave off the criticism, the PA continued its condemnations of Israel.
The PA Foreign Ministry said in a statement released hours after the Gantz-Abbas meeting that there is no peace partner on the Israeli side.
The ministry said that it “condemns in the strongest terms the occupation’s strengthening of settlements, theft of Palestinian land and the continuation of the brutal and unjust siege on our people in the Gaza Strip.”
It held the Israeli government “fully and directly responsible for violations, crimes and the obstruction of the political horizon to reach political solutions to the conflict through direct negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides under international auspices.”
Hamas leaders and spokesmen were among the first to attack Abbas for meeting with Gantz.
A cartoon published by Hamas-affiliated websites shortly after the meeting featured Abbas washing the feet of Gantz, who appears in military uniform, reference to his former job as IDF Chief of Staff.
Hamas and other Palestinian factions held an emergency meeting in the Gaza Strip and expressed their rejection and denunciation of Abbas's meeting with Gantz.
The factions said that the meeting “targets West Bank rebels and their resistance and puts in place mechanisms to intensify security coordination” between the PA security forces and the IDF.
The factions described the meeting as a “provocation” to the Palestinian people “who are subjected daily to an unjust siege on the Gaza Strip and an aggressive escalation targeting their land, national rights and sanctities in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.”
In a separate statement, Hamas condemned the meeting as a “stab to the intifada (uprising)” in the West Bank.
The meeting, Hamas said, “coincided with settler attacks on our people in the West Bank and is a deviation from the national spirit of the Palestinian people.”
Hamas warned that the meeting would deepen divisions among the Palestinians, “complicate the situation in the Palestinian arena and encourage some parties in the region that want to normalize their relations with the occupation.”
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the second-largest terror group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, said that the PA was seeking “to rid itself of its crises and failure at the expense of our people and their rights and national cause.”
PIJ accused Abbas and his aides of failing to “heed the national calls to form a unified leadership to confront settlements, terrorism and Judaization.”
Despite the meeting, the Palestinians will continue the “resistance” against Israel, the group said.
The PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) also denounced the Gantz-Abbas meeting, saying it undermines the credibility of “statements and threats” made by the PA president regarding the future of relations and agreements with Israel.
Some Palestinians expressed astonishment that the meeting took place on the eve of the celebrations marking the 57th anniversary of the launching of Fatah’s first terror attack on Israel.
“Days before the celebration of the anniversary of the launching of the Palestinian revolution, President Abbas presented one of the most prominent political surprises in recent years when he went to visit the minister of war crimes Benny Gantz,” wrote Hassan Asfour, a former Palestinian negotiator with Israel and editor of the Amad news agency.
Asfour denounced Abbas’s visit to Gant’s home as “a political and national insult.”
Abbas's visit to Gantz's home, he added, shows that the PA leadership and Israel are worried about the “popular resistance” in the West Bank.
Abbas's visit to Gantz's home “legitimizes the enemy's war crimes against the people of Palestine and the settlement enterprise in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” Asfour charged.


Tags Benny Gantz Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Danny Danon

We must crack down on antisemitism - opinion

 By DANNY DANON
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by