Abbas meets Qatari emir amid Hamas tensions, PA financial crisis

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 17:11
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021.
(photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met in Doha on Tuesday with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The meeting came amid increasing tensions between the PA and Hamas in wake of a security crackdown on the latter’s members in the West Bank.
It also came amid an acute financial crisis in the PA, which has repeatedly appealed to the Arab countries to fulfill their promises to support the Palestinians.
Qatar hosts several Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Masha’al, and has been supportive of the Gaza-based Islamist movement for several years.
Attempts by Qatar and other Arab countries over the past 14 years to resolve the dispute with Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction have been unsuccessful.
The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI)The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI)
PA officials have frequently criticized Qatar’s financial and political support for Hamas, especially the delivery of cash grants to the Gaza Strip in coordination with Israel. The officials claimed that Qatar was emboldening Hamas, thus solidifying the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Abbas was invited to Qatar to participate in the opening day of the FIFA Arab Cup. It was not clear whether he would meet with any of the Doha-based Hamas leaders during his visit to Qatar.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Abbas briefed the emir on the latest political developments related to the Palestinian issue and “ongoing Israeli violations and assaults on Islamic and Christian holy sites,” according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.
The two also discussed ways of strengthening and developing bilateral relations in all fields, Wafa said, adding that Abbas thanked the emir for Qatar’s continued support for the Palestinian people.
Abbas was accompanied by the head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub, chairman of the General Authority for Civil Affairs and member of the Fatah Central Committee Hussein al-Sheikh, and head of the General Intelligence Service Majed Faraj.
On the eve of the visit, Hamas officials accused the PA of launching a widescale security crackdown on Hamas members in the West Bank. On Monday, PA security officers arrested Islambooli Bdair, a Hamas activist from the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.
The officials accused the PA of beating Bdair in front of his wife and daughter during the arrest. Bdair was released on Tuesday.
Bdair was one of several Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members rounded up by the PA security forces in the West Bank in the past few weeks. The crackdown has increased tensions between the PA and the two Gaza-based groups, whose representatives accused the Palestinian leadership of serving Israeli interests and acting against the “resistance” groups in the West Bank.


Tags Fatah Hamas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Palestinians qatar
