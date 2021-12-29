Israeli civilian shot, lightly injured along Gaza border

A civilian working on the Gaza border fence was shot and lightly injured near the border with the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Shortly after the shooting, Palestinian media reported that the IDF had responded with artillery fire towards a number of Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.

The shooting comes amid heightened tensions and a wave of terror attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as tensions in Israeli prisons.

Violent clashes have broken out throughout the West Bank between Palestinians, Israeli settlers and Israeli security forces in recent weeks as well after Palestinian terrorists attacked an Israeli car as it left the Homesh hilltop in the direction of the Shavei Shomron settlement, killing Yehuda Dimentman, 25, and lightly injuring two others.

Last week, an Israel Prison Service (IPS) staff member was stabbed and lightly wounded in Nafkha Prison, as Hamas threatened to respond to the alleged mistreatment of female Palestinian prisoners. Tensions in Israeli prisons have reportedly remained high since the incident.

Additionally, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement recently demanded the release of Hisham Abu Hawash, a Palestinian being held in administrative detention who has been hunger striking for over 130 days. Hawash's detention has reportedly been frozen in recent days, although he is continuing his hunger strike and is hospitalized.

This is a developing story.