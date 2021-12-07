Israel completes upgraded barrier with the Gaza Strip

The Israeli defense establishment has completed the 65-kilometer upgraded barrier with the Gaza Strip , three years and over a dozen rounds of violent conflict after work began.

After Hamas made extensive use of its offensive tunnel network during Operation Protective Edge, the military proposed building the barrier in order to remove the threat of cross-border attack tunnels and stop terrorists from Gaza intent on carrying out attacks from infiltrating into southern Israel.

Praising the barrier , Defense Minister Benny Gantz, said that it “deprives Hamas of one of their capabilities and places an iron wall, sensors, and concrete between it and the residents of the south.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

“Routine life here is our victory and it is the greatest enemy of terror organizations,” he continued, adding that that the military will continue to neutralize any threat to harm Israeli civilians with an emphasis on rockets.

"We will prevent the transfer of Iranian knowledge and technology to Gaza, and we will continue to thwart any attempt by Hamas to operate its branches in Judea and Samaria or in Israel. Attempts that fail time and time again,” he added.

The 65 km long defensive barrier around the Gaza strip. (credit: IDF)

Construction began on Israel’s upgraded barrier with the Strip in 2017 and lasted continuously for three and a half years including during the March of Return protests and the various rounds of fighting that took place between the IDF and terror groups in the coastal enclave. It cost approximately NIS 3.5 billion.

“There is no place in the world that has built an underground barrier,” said Fence Administration Director Brig.-Gen. Eran Ofir. “It was a very complex project, both operationally and engineering-wise.”

“The work was not easy, we went through 15 rounds of fighting, we were shot at, and we didn’t stop work for a moment,” Ofir said. “Today I can inform the residents of the Gaza Strip envelope that today there is a barrier, both underground and on the surface, with advanced technology that will prevent infiltrations into Israel in the best way possible.”

According to the Defense Ministry, more than 1,200 people from around the world worked on the project at dozens of points along the border and six concrete plants were established along the border. Some 330,000 trucks poured some 3 million cubic meters of concrete for the project, “enough to pave a road from Israel to Bulgaria,” said Ofir.

Another 140,000 tons of iron and steel were used in the construction of the barrier, “equivalent to the length of a steel wall from Israel to Australia,” he added.

The fence includes an underground barrier, that stretches along the entire border with Gaza along with a maritime border wall. It has a system of advanced sensor and monitoring devices to detect tunnels and is combined with a 6 m. high above-ground fence similar to the one which runs along the Israeli-Egyptian border.

According to Ofir, there are always attempts to build tunnels and during its construction, dozens of cross-border tunnels were identified and destroyed.

The barrier “does not allow for the construction of additional tunnels to infiltration into the State of Israel. We are constantly monitoring to make sure that the other side will not pass.

Along with cross-border attack tunnels belonging to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, infiltration attempts are common along the border, with many Gazans looking to get arrested by IDF troops rather than remain in the Strip which is verging on a humanitarian catastrophe, with serious economic, social, and infrastructure crises only getting worse.

While some are armed, many are returned to the Strip after questioning as the military understands that they are not attempting to attack troops or civilians.

The relative quiet in Israel’s south has been shattered several times with violent conflict, causing residents to interrupt their daily lives and remain close to bomb shelters since they have some 15 seconds to find shelter from rocket and mortar fire. The last round of violence in May saw over 4,300 rockets and mortars fired towards Israel that killed 11 civilians.

The military says that due in part to the technology on the fence, the IDF was able to thwart many surprise attacks planned by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including cross-border attacks using tunnels.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi called the barrier the “Iron Wall” and a central part of Israel’s defenses.

“It represents thinking outside the box and expresses the kind of thinking we are committed to in the IDF. A change in reality, that what was before it will no longer be. It is quiet now, but a look at the last few months shows that even the lightest violations have been dealt with vigorously and will be in the future. And persistently - and in the last year especially towards Iran,” he said.

Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, the Director-General of the Defense Ministry called the barrier “one of the most complex engineering projects ever built” and said that “it is further proof that there is no task that the defense establishment cannot perform. The barrier has already changed the reality in the south and will lead to the continued economic and social boom in the communities of the Gaza envelope.”

Approximately 70,000 Israelis reside in the over 50 communities in the Gaza border area and there was a marked increase of people moving to the area over the years following Operation Protective Edge in 2014.