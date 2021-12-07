The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel completes upgraded barrier with the Gaza Strip

Gantz: "It deprives Hamas of one of their capabilities and places an iron wall between it and the residents of the south"

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 15:00
The upgraded Barrier at the Gaza strip. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The upgraded Barrier at the Gaza strip.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Israeli defense establishment has completed the 65-kilometer upgraded barrier with the Gaza Strip, three years and over a dozen rounds of violent conflict after work began.
After Hamas made extensive use of its offensive tunnel network during Operation Protective Edge, the military proposed building the barrier in order to remove the threat of cross-border attack tunnels and stop terrorists from Gaza intent on carrying out attacks from infiltrating into southern Israel.
Praising the barrier, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, said that it “deprives Hamas of one of their capabilities and places an iron wall, sensors, and concrete between it and the residents of the south.”
“Routine life here is our victory and it is the greatest enemy of terror organizations,” he continued, adding that that the military will continue to neutralize any threat to harm Israeli civilians with an emphasis on rockets.
"We will prevent the transfer of Iranian knowledge and technology to Gaza, and we will continue to thwart any attempt by Hamas to operate its branches in Judea and Samaria or in Israel. Attempts that fail time and time again,” he added.
The 65 km long defensive barrier around the Gaza strip. (credit: IDF) The 65 km long defensive barrier around the Gaza strip. (credit: IDF)
Construction began on Israel’s upgraded barrier with the Strip in 2017 and lasted continuously for three and a half years including during the March of Return protests and the various rounds of fighting that took place between the IDF and terror groups in the coastal enclave. It cost approximately NIS 3.5 billion.
“There is no place in the world that has built an underground barrier,” said Fence Administration Director Brig.-Gen. Eran Ofir. “It was a very complex project, both operationally and engineering-wise.”
“The work was not easy, we went through 15 rounds of fighting, we were shot at, and we didn’t stop work for a moment,” Ofir said. “Today I can inform the residents of the Gaza Strip envelope that today there is a barrier, both underground and on the surface, with advanced technology that will prevent infiltrations into Israel in the best way possible.”
According to the Defense Ministry, more than 1,200 people from around the world worked on the project at dozens of points along the border and six concrete plants were established along the border. Some 330,000 trucks poured some 3 million cubic meters of concrete for the project, “enough to pave a road from Israel to Bulgaria,” said Ofir. 
Another 140,000 tons of iron and steel were used in the construction of the barrier, “equivalent to the length of a steel wall from Israel to Australia,” he added.
The fence includes an underground barrier, that stretches along the entire border with Gaza along with a maritime border wall. It has a system of advanced sensor and monitoring devices to detect tunnels and is combined with a 6 m. high above-ground fence similar to the one which runs along the Israeli-Egyptian border.
According to Ofir, there are always attempts to build tunnels and during its construction, dozens of cross-border tunnels were identified and destroyed.
The barrier “does not allow for the construction of additional tunnels to infiltration into the State of Israel. We are constantly monitoring to make sure that the other side will not pass.
Along with cross-border attack tunnels belonging to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, infiltration attempts are common along the border, with many Gazans looking to get arrested by IDF troops rather than remain in the Strip which is verging on a humanitarian catastrophe, with serious economic, social, and infrastructure crises only getting worse.
While some are armed, many are returned to the Strip after questioning as the military understands that they are not attempting to attack troops or civilians.
The relative quiet in Israel’s south has been shattered several times with violent conflict, causing residents to interrupt their daily lives and remain close to bomb shelters since they have some 15 seconds to find shelter from rocket and mortar fire. The last round of violence in May saw over 4,300 rockets and mortars fired towards Israel that killed 11 civilians.
The military says that due in part to the technology on the fence, the IDF was able to thwart many surprise attacks planned by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including cross-border attacks using tunnels.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi called the barrier the “Iron Wall” and a central part of Israel’s defenses.
“It represents thinking outside the box and expresses the kind of thinking we are committed to in the IDF. A change in reality, that what was before it will no longer be. It is quiet now, but a look at the last few months shows that even the lightest violations have been dealt with vigorously and will be in the future. And persistently - and in the last year especially towards Iran,” he said.
Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, the Director-General of the Defense Ministry called the barrier “one of the most complex engineering projects ever built” and said that “it is further proof that there is no task that the defense establishment cannot perform. The barrier has already changed the reality in the south and will lead to the continued economic and social boom in the communities of the Gaza envelope.”
Approximately 70,000 Israelis reside in the over 50 communities in the Gaza border area and there was a marked increase of people moving to the area over the years following Operation Protective Edge in 2014. 


Tags Israel Benny Gantz Gaza Hamas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by