Israeli arrested with cannabis in Belarus released after two months

An Israeli lawyer, Maya Reiten-Stoll, who was arrested two months ago in Belarus for possession of medical marijuana, was released on Thursday, reads a joint announcement by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Reiten-Stoll flew to Belarus in November to meet with a client of hers, also Israeli, when she was arrested by Belarusian security in the airport in Belarus-capital Minsk, according to Israeli media.

The two thanked President Isaac Herzog for his help in getting her back and said they all spoke with Reiten and her family.



שמח שמאיה רייטן שוחררה והיא בדרכה לישראל. תודה לשר החוץ @yairlapid ושר האוצר @AvigdorLiberman ואנשי משרדם על שיתוף פעולה פורה, מקצועי ומוצלח שהביא לשובה הביתה! December 30, 2021

"I will do everything I can to make your adjustment back to the law world as easy as possible," said Israel Bar Association head Avi Chimi, thanking the government officials for getting her back.