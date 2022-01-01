The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two rockets fired towards central Israel - IDF

Explosions were heard in the Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion areas.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 1, 2022 07:42

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2022 08:34
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Two rockets launched from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip fell in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of central Israel early on Saturday morning.
“Earlier this morning, two rocket launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward the Mediterranean. The rockets fell off the coast of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area. According to protocol, no sirens were sounded and no interception took place,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
The rockets were the first to be launched in the New Year and were heard in the cities of Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam and Rishon Lezion.
According to reports, one rocket fell near Tel Aviv while the other landed near Palmachim, south of the city. There were no injuries and despite the smoke seen off the coast, no reports of damage.
The rocket launches come as the Israeli military said that it’s been the longest period of operational quiet in relation to the four most recent operations in the coastal enclave.
tel aviv coast line 88 2 (credit: Ariel Jerozolimski)tel aviv coast line 88 2 (credit: Ariel Jerozolimski)
In the six months following the 11 days of fighting in May known as Operation Cast Lead, only five long-range rockets were fired from the Hamas-run coastal enclave towards Israel. In comparison, 22 rockets were fired following Protective Edge in 2014, 196 rockets were fired following Cast Lead in 2009, and 76 were fired following Pillar of Defense in 2012.
Despite the relative quiet, it remains tense in southern Israel with Hamas continuing to hold large-scale military drills, fire rockets towards the sea in an attempt to improve their rocket arsenal and threaten Israel.
In August, an Israeli border police officer was shot at point-blank range during a violent protest along the Gaza border fence. He died nine days later.
On Wednesday senior officials from the group met with Hezbollah officials in the Lebanese capital of Beirut and vowed that they are preparing for a military confrontation with Israel.
Later that day, an Israeli civilian doing maintenance work on the newly completed border fence in the northern sector was lightly wounded after he was shot by a sniper.
In response, Israeli tanks fired artillery shells towards a Hamas post near Gaza City, wounding several farmers. The IDF also closed roads next to the border fence out of concern of additional attacks and ordered farmers to stay away from land near the border.


Gaza IDF Tel Aviv rockets
