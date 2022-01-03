Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting US forces near Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi security sources said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

The attack came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-US president Donald Trump

Commenting on the attack, an official of the US-led international military coalition said the base's defense system had engaged "two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident."

"This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport," the coalition official said in a brief statement.

A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar incidents in the past.

Footage provided by the coalition official showed what the official said was debris of two fixed-wing drones destroyed in the attack, with writing clearly visible on the wing of one drone reading "Soleimani's revenge."

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed militia groups gathered on Sunday at Baghdad airport to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death and to chant anti-American slogans