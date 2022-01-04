Israel registered over 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday, a figure previously reached only at the peak of the third wave in January 2021 and of the fourth wave in September.

The new surge in cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant has been fastest than any previous outbreak. On the previous Monday, there were less than 3,000 cases, on the Monday before that around 1,300. Overall, almost 40,000 new virus carriers were identified in the country in the past week, marking a 240% increase compared to the previous seven days.

Over 295,000 tests were processed on Monday – around 207,000 PCRs and 88,000 rapid tests, or antigens – one of the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. In the upcoming days, the government is set to change the testing policies to allow a larger use of the antigen tests and solve the problems of overcrowding at the testing stations.

The number of serious patients also increased: there were 117 serious patients as of Tuesday morning, marking a significant rise compared to the previous Tuesday when they were 85. However, the figure remains much lower than that of previous waves with similar numbers of daily cases, when Israel had several hundred serious patients – in January 2021, the number surpassed 1,200, severely straining the health system.

Most of the current serious patients are not vaccinated – 85. Eight of them were vaccinated earlier than six months and the rest had received a booster.

People shop at the Hadar Shopping mall in Jerusalem on December 16, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In the past week, around 44% of the new cases were recorded among boosted individuals.

The level of breakthrough infections was one of the reasons that brought the Health Ministry to approve an additional shot for the population over 60.

On Monday, which marked the first day of the campaign, over 100,000 people either received or booked the new vaccine.

“It is very exciting for me to be here and get the fourth shot, the second booster,” said Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash , who got inoculated on Tuesday morning. “This is a very, very contagious variant, as we see. Morbidity rises and surges every day. The best answer is the vaccine.”

Ash only approved the fourth vaccine on Sunday, almost two weeks after the Pandemic Response Committee recommended the move.

“We discussed a lot about the fourth vaccine, it took a few days to approve it, but now that we did, we are sure that it will help us as individuals to deal with the disease and help us as a country to deal with the pandemic,” he noted.