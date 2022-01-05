The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Benny Gantz met with Jordan's King Abdullah II

The two discussed the need to maintain calm in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as issues of mutual concern.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 14:48

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2022 15:19
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, Jordan, on January 5, 2022. (photo credit: Royal Hashemite Court)
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, Jordan, on January 5, 2022.
(photo credit: Royal Hashemite Court)
Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Gantz discussed “the strategic importance of strong and enduring relations between Israel and Jordan, which contribute to the security and prosperity of both nations,” read a statement released by his office.
King Abdullah also reiterated the need to “maintain calm” in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as the need to “take the necessary measures to create the horizon needed to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” his office said.
The two also discussed issues of mutual concern as well as ways to enhance security and stability in the region.
“Gantz thanked His Majesty for his leadership and for the Kingdom’s critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability,” his office said, adding that he “welcomed the expansion of relations” between Amman and the current government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Gantz also committed to further developing security, economic and civilian exchanges. 
BENNY GANTZ (credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS) BENNY GANTZ (credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS)
The meeting was attended by Gantz’s Chief of Staff Maayan Israeli, Policy and Political-Military Bureau director Zohar Palti and military secretary Yaki Dolf.
Abdullah was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Political Affairs Directorate directorate Moath Al Zu’bi and His Majesty’s Office director Dr. Jafar Hassan.
Gantz and Abdullah previously met ahead of the February 2020 election.
Weeks after Gantz's meeting with the king, he said that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "presence interferes with the advancement of relations" between Jordan and Israel.
Bennett met with Abdullah in July, and the king said soon after that he came out of meetings with Israelis and Palestinians feeling "very encouraged," that the sides can "move forward and reset that relationship” even if the current coalition has said it won’t make major moves on Israeli-Palestinian peace.
Jordan and Israel not only have robust security coordination and intelligence sharing mechanism regarding the common threats, but according to foreign reports, Jordan has allowed Israeli jets to use its airspace for its war-between-wars campaign in Syria.
In October, a German military photographer posted two pictures of Jordanian fighter jets taking part in Israel’s Blue Flag aerial exercise on social media inadvertently revealing that the kingdom had participated in the drill.
Until the photos were posted, Jordan’s participation in the two-week-long bi-annual exercise had officially been kept a secret.
The strategic depth provided by Jordan, which has not entered into any alliance with neighboring countries hostile to Israel, has kept Israel’s eastern and longest border the quietest and safest for decades.
Both Jordan and Israel understand that should security ties fail, not only will King Abdullah face instability at home, but the violence could spill over the border to Israel. 
With a majority of Jordan’s citizens of Palestinian descent, Palestinian self-determination and maintaining the status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is administered by the Jordanian Islamic Trust, are key aspects of public discourse in Amman.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


