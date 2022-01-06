Iran-backed militant targeted by shooting near Baghdad - report

A member of the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, part of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was targeted by a shooting attack at his home near Baghdad on Thursday, in which five members of his family were killed, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

An investigation into the attack has been opened by security forces. The PMF militant was identified as Ahmad al-Muttalib. A security official had told Rudaw news earlier that the militant was shot and injured in the attack and that his wife and three of his children were killed.

The incident comes amid an uptick in rocket attacks against bases housing the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria. At least some of the rocket attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militias.