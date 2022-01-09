Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill lands in Israel

Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir landed in Israel on Sunday morning, N12 journalist Yaron Avraham reported.

The company received Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA two weeks ago. It is used to treat mild to moderate coronavirus in adults over 18 who are at high risk of developing severe COVID. The recommendation is to administer the drug as soon as possible after a diagnosis and within five days of symptom onset.

