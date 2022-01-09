COVID in Israel: Aid to Defense Minister tests positive

An aid to Defense Minister Benny Gantz tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The aid has been vaccinated three times. Gantz himself was vaccinated four times, and tested negative in an antigen test before entering the weekly government meeting on Sunday. However, he will still undergo a PCR test and remain in quarantine until he receives the results.

In addition, MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) announced on Sunday that both he and his wife had tested positive in COVID PCR tests. Both had already recovered from COVID and had been vaccinated.