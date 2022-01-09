Bennett: Current COVID-19 wave will affect 2-4 million Israelis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has predicted that a total of 2-4 million Israelis will be infected with the Omicron variant during the current COVID-19 wave, he said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Addressing the nation, he said that he understands citizens' frustration about the ongoing situation.

He explained that the government did not initially understand how contagious the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is, but that current figures predict a total of 2-4 million Israelis will be infected in the current wave.

He also stressed that the government's goal is "to keep the economy as functional as possible, and to protect those most vulnerable."