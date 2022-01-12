The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 10:40
French Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Wednesday it was too early to say if the current, Omicron-fueled wave of the new coronavirus had peaked in the country, which is currently reporting record numbers of daily new cases.
"We still need a bit of time to work out whether or not we are near a current COVID peak, " Véran told France Info radio, adding that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France.
French health authorities on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic. And the seven-day moving average of new cases, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, rose to a record level of 283,394. 
IDF soldier hurt in car bombing in moderate-stable condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 11:15 AM
Jerusalem man arrested for sexual offenses against his daughters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 10:40 AM
Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar's father dies - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 09:58 AM
Kyrgyzstan reports first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 09:18 AM
Lod building evacuated after explosive reported in apartment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 09:12 AM
Man trapped in car rescued after car crash, taken for medical treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 08:43 AM
80-year-old Palestinian man dies after being beaten by IDF - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 08:18 AM
IPS head Katy Perry to testify on Gilboa prison break
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 08:11 AM
Second round of French election might give rise to conservative Pecresse
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 08:02 AM
COVID-19: Business owners protest outside Yair Lapid's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 07:46 AM
Three suspects throw Molotov cocktails at military post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 04:01 AM
Ex-Trump official gets subpoena from US House panel probing Capitol
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 02:05 AM
Child may have started Philadelphia blaze by igniting Christmas tree
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 12:26 AM
Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt's Sisi meet, talk Israeli-Palestinian peace process
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 08:18 PM
UN chief 'very concerned' by latest North Korean missile launch
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:44 PM
