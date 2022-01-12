TABC principal steps down after sexual assault allegations - report

Rabbi Shlomo Adelman, the principal of the Torah Academy of Bergen County (TABC) in Teaneck, New Jersey has officially stepped down following sexual assault accusations against him, ZA'AKAH an organization fighting child sexual abuse in Orthodox communities alleged on Wednesday.



As of today, alleged child sex abuser Rabbi Shlomo Adelman is no longer principal of TABC. pic.twitter.com/C57Gvblojz January 12, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Unfortunately, over the past six months, because of issues in my personal life, I have found myself unable to devote my full attention to my duties at TABC," Adelman said in a statement. "The students and parents at TABC deserve a head of school who is not distracted by outside issues and, at this time, I cannot make the full-time commitment that the job requires and that the yeshiva deserves."

A search committee for a new principal is currently being formed.

Adelman has served as principal for a year and a half. However, he had been placed on paid leave in September after a lawsuit emerged alleging that he had molested a child at Camp Mogen Avraham over 30 years ago.

The victim, Joseph Kastner, claimed that when he was a 12-year-old camper in the upstate New York camp in 1990, Adelman, who was a counselor, befriended him only to molest him, the Jewish Standard reported.

He was eventually returned to his position in October after an independent investigation by a law firm. However, he ultimately left his position.

"I was glad to hear that Shlomo Adelman was let go from TABC," Asher Lovy, director of ZA'AKAH NY to The Jerusalem Post. "It is my belief that he shouldn't have been allowed back from leave before his civil trial was adjudicated. This rights the wrong of his initial reinstatement following the questionable investigation conducted by the school earlier this year. I hope this serves as an example for other schools."

This is a developing story.