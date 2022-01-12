The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

TABC principal steps down after sexual assault allegations - report

Adelman has been accused of molesting a child 30 years ago at Camp Mogen Avraham in upstate New York.

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 14:44

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2022 15:13
Torah Academy Bergan County (TABC). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Torah Academy Bergan County (TABC).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rabbi Shlomo Adelman, the principal of the Torah Academy of Bergen County (TABC) in Teaneck, New Jersey has officially stepped down following sexual assault accusations against him, ZA'AKAH an organization fighting child sexual abuse in Orthodox communities alleged on Wednesday. 
"Unfortunately, over the past six months, because of issues in my personal life, I have found myself unable to devote my full attention to my duties at TABC," Adelman said in a statement. "The students and parents at TABC deserve a head of school who is not distracted by outside issues and, at this time, I cannot make the full-time commitment that the job requires and that the yeshiva deserves."
A search committee for a new principal is currently being formed.
Adelman has served as principal for a year and a half. However, he had been placed on paid leave in September after a lawsuit emerged alleging that he had molested a child at Camp Mogen Avraham over 30 years ago.
The victim, Joseph Kastner, claimed that when he was a 12-year-old camper in the upstate New York camp in 1990, Adelman, who was a counselor, befriended him only to molest him, the Jewish Standard reported.
He was eventually returned to his position in October after an independent investigation by a law firm. However, he ultimately left his position.
"I was glad to hear that Shlomo Adelman was let go from TABC," Asher Lovy, director of ZA'AKAH NY to The Jerusalem Post. "It is my belief that he shouldn't have been allowed back from leave before his civil trial was adjudicated. This rights the wrong of his initial reinstatement following the questionable investigation conducted by the school earlier this year. I hope this serves as an example for other schools."
This is a developing story.


Tags rabbi rape jewish sexual assault sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by