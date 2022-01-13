The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
German court finds main suspect guilty in first Syria torture trial

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 11:31

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 11:53
A German court sentenced a former intelligence officer in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's security services to life in prison after finding him guilty on Thursday, broadcaster NTV reported.
Prosecutors accused Anwar R. of 58 murders in a Damascus prison where prosecutors say at least 4,000 opposition activists were tortured in 2011 and 2012.
It was the second guilty verdict by the higher regional court in the western city of Koblenz for crimes against humanity in the Syrian civil war.
Burnt human body found in park in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2022 12:23 PM
Omicron probably caused COVID-19 surge in Mideast in early Jan.
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 11:06 AM
US reassured Europe over Russia talks
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 10:15 AM
Explosion, fire reported at industrial zone in northern Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2022 09:53 AM
Australian Open crowds capped at 50% capacity due to COVID-19
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 06:41 AM
COVID-19: Prices for antigen test kits in Israel will not drop - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 05:44 PM
Kazakh president declares Russia-led mission in Kazakhstan complete
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 05:17 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: MK Yitzhak Pindrus tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 03:19 PM
British Council confirms release of Iranian employee Amiri
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 03:16 PM
COVID-19: Religious Zionist Party MK Ofir Sofer tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 11:55 AM
COVID in the IDF: 7,395 infected, 7,580 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 11:50 AM
IDF soldier hurt in car bombing in moderate-stable condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 11:15 AM
French Health Minister: can't yet say if current COVID-19 wave's peaked
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 10:40 AM
Jerusalem man arrested for sexual offenses against his daughters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 10:40 AM
Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar's father dies - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2022 09:58 AM
