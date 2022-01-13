COVID-19: Omicron subspecies discovered in Israel

Some 20 cases of a new subspecies that developed from the original Omicron variant have been discovered in Israel, Kan reported on Thursday evening.

The danger posed by the new subspecies is still uncertain. The subspecies, known as BA2, contains more mutations than the original Omicron and may be more violent.

It was first seen in China a few weeks ago, and is suspected to have originated in India. It has also been observed in Denmark, Australia, Canada and Singapore, Kan reported.

Scientists quoted in Kan's report said they were concerned about this new development.