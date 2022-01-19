Four suspects – aged 17, 19, 21 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of committing sexual offenses online on a 12-year-old minor.

The suspects reportedly sent messages, photos and videos to the minor with sexual content, and received photos and videos from her in which she photographed her body.

The suspects will be brought before a judge for a hearing.