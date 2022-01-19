Two of the Gilboa escapees make unmonitored phone calls

Two of the prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September have been making unmonitored phone calls from within the prison since they were recaught, according to Kan.

The two prisoners, who are meant to be under high security because of their escape, have been using other prisoners to make the calls to family members as well as other unidentified people, and because the calls were not monitored, their contents are unknown.

