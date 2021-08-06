The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel, Iron Dome activated

This follows prior rocket fire earlier in the week, with rockets fired into Israel from south Lebanon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 11:34
Site where a rocket fell near Kiryat Shmona, August 4, 2021 (photo credit: ERAN LAPEL/MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Site where a rocket fell near Kiryat Shmona, August 4, 2021
(photo credit: ERAN LAPEL/MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Rocket sirens sounded on Friday morning along Israel's northern border with Lebanon and Syria. The rockets came from Lebanon. 
The IDF has responded with artillery fire at the Mount Dov area.
Alarms sounded in Ein Kuniya, Snir and Neve Ativ in the Golan Heights and northern Galilee. 
No casualties have been reported so far. Reports indicate that at least 10 rockets were intercepted. 
A Lebanese security source confirmed to Reuters that rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel. 
Instructions were sent to the residents of Kiryat Shmona, stating that shelters that opened on Tuesday following rocket fire from previous days will remain open over the weekend to give residents a sense of security. Mayor Avihay Shtern and the Municipal Chief of Staff Dekel Arieh are in continuous contact with military officials.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz went out in the middle of recording an interview for a security update, and Israel is discussing the continuation of the response.
On Wednesday, the IDF said it identified three launches from Lebanon. One failed and fell inside Lebanese territory, while two others hit open areas inside Israel.
Shortly afterward the IDF retaliated with artillery shells toward the launch sites. Some six artillery shells were fired by the IDF toward an open area in Lebanon located north of Metulla, according to Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shoeib.
The military later carried out two other large-scale retaliations across the entire border.
It is still unclear who fired the rockets, but it is believed to be the same Palestinian terrorists who’ve fired over a dozen rockets since May.
While Hezbollah has full control in southern Lebanon, the Shi’ite terrorist group is not suspected to be behind any rocket fire. The group is believed to have nevertheless given tacit consent to the rocket cell to fire toward Israel.
Anna Ahronheim, Tzvi Joffre and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Lebanon Terrorism rockets Rocket Alert
