US Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 04:21
Republicans in the US Senate on Wednesday blocked a Democratic bid to push through new voting rights protections, delivering another major blow to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda just months before the Nov. 8 congressional elections.
Democrats needed at least 10 Republicans to overcome a legislative hurdle known as the filibuster that requires at least 60 votes in the 100-member Senate to advance legislation.
A vote to limit debate and thus end the filibuster was continuing, but with at least 41 "no" votes the Democrats' drive appeared dead to enact an election reform bill that they say is necessary to preserve the right to vote in the United States.
Several Republican-controlled state legislatures last year passed laws that Democrats fear will discourage voting, especially in areas with large blocs of Black, Hispanic and poor people who are part of the core of Democratic supporters.
Democratic senators may still vote on Wednesday to ease or suspend the filibuster rule in order to circumvent lock-step Republican opposition and pass the bill by a simple majority.
But conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin forcefully defended his opposition to changing the filibuster rule, even though he supports the voting rights legislation itself. His vote would be needed to overturn the rule.
"Let this change happen in this way and the Senate will be a body without rules," Manchin said. "We don't have to change the rules to make our case to the American people for voting rights."
Biden told a news conference on Wednesday that he had not given up hope of advancing voting rights.
"We've not run out of options yet," Biden said.
With the Senate split 50-50, Democrats would need support from all of their caucus members plus a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris to change the chamber's rules on the filibuster. Manchin's fellow conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema also opposes changing the rule.
Australian aircraft left Brisbane carrying aid to Tonga
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 03:12 AM
American Airlines sees minor impact after 5G rollout
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 01:53 AM
Greek defense minister lands in Israel to meet with Gantz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 12:26 AM
Biden sees 'some progress' in Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 12:25 AM
Two of the Gilboa escapees make unmonitored phone calls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:56 PM
High Court rules to destroy home of terrorist who killed Eli Kay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 05:51 PM
Knesset passes preliminary reading law limiting interrogation duration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 04:25 PM
MK Bezalel Smotrich tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 03:29 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Over 14,000 currently test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 03:02 PM
Yisrael Beitenu MK Yulia Malinovsky tests positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 11:49 AM
Likud MK Gila Gamliel tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 10:35 AM
Four suspects arrested on suspicion of committing offenses on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:47 AM
Car explodes in Ness Ziona, man moderately injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:44 AM
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion tests positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 08:45 AM
Kazakhstan security forces on high alert in Almaty amid calls to protest
By REUTERS
01/19/2022 08:29 AM
