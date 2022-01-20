One dead, eight injured in car crash on Highway 2

An Israeli in his 70s has died and eight others were injured in a massive crash between several private vehicles and a truck on Highway 2 near Zichron Ya'akov on Thursday.

United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics determined the man's death at the scene of the crash while treating the eight injured, two of which are in moderate condition, with the rest suffering light injuries.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The entry to the highway through the nearest intersection was blocked as those injured are being treated at the scene.