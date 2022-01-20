IDF to demolish home of Yehuda Dimentman killer

The IDF has notified the family of the terrorist who killed Homesh yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman on December 16 that it will demolish the floor in the building where the terrorist had lived, they reported on Thursday afternoon.

The family will be able to file objections to this decision.

