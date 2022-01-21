3 men indicted for assaulting Arabs, shooting Jewish woman

Three Bat Yam residents in their 20s were indicted Friday after attacking young Israeli Arabs sitting in a public park.
The assault, which took place on November 13, saw the three defendants carrying an improvised pistol when they passed by a group of two Jewish women and two Arab Israeli men, one of whom was wheelchair-bound due to ALS.
After hearing one of them speak in an Arabic accent, the defendants, out of what the indictment refers to as "nationalist ideological motivation," attacked.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
"Kill him, he's an Arab," "Gay Arab!" the defendants allegedly shouted as they attacked, kicking one on the ground while another defendant kicked the wheelchair-bound victim in the head and chest.
At one point, the improvised pistol was fired, with the bullet hitting the leg of one of the women.
The first Arab victim suffered multiple injuries to the head and body and was hospitalized, as was the woman who was shot and the wheelchair-bounded victim.
The indictment charges them with numerous assault offenses, as well as drugs and weapons charges.