3 men indicted for assaulting Arabs, shooting Jewish woman

Three Bat Yam residents in their 20s were indicted Friday after attacking young Israeli Arabs sitting in a public park.

The assault, which took place on November 13, saw the three defendants carrying an improvised pistol when they passed by a group of two Jewish women and two Arab Israeli men, one of whom was wheelchair-bound due to ALS

After hearing one of them speak in an Arabic accent, the defendants, out of what the indictment refers to as "nationalist ideological motivation," attacked.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Kill him, he's an Arab," "Gay Arab!" the defendants allegedly shouted as they attacked, kicking one on the ground while another defendant kicked the wheelchair-bound victim in the head and chest.

At one point, the improvised pistol was fired, with the bullet hitting the leg of one of the women.

Wheelchair (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

The first Arab victim suffered multiple injuries to the head and body and was hospitalized, as was the woman who was shot and the wheelchair-bounded victim.

The indictment charges them with numerous assault offenses, as well as drugs and weapons charges.