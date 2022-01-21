Barkat calls for patience for Netanyahu plea decision

MK Nir Barkat, the leading candidate to succeed opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu as head of the Likud Party, addressed Netanyahu's negotiations on a plea agreement for the first time on Friday.

Barkat said he had made a point of being silent and refusing interviews because he felt obligated to enable Netanyahu to make his decision without unecessecary pressure.

"As I have supported Netanyahu for many years, to run the country and the party, and also support him now and will respect any decision he makes with his family," said Barkat. "These days are not easy for him, so I want to strengthen him. Especially now, we are stronger if united and only together can we topple our bad government and return the national camp to power."