Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international day of "prayer for peace" on January 26 to stop the Ukraine crisis from worsening, saying the tensions were threatening the security of Europe and risking vast repercussions.

Francis announced the prayer day and made the appeal for dialog to defuse the crisis during his weekly address and blessing to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square.