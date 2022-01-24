Israeli and German defense ministers talk, discuss 'Iranian threat'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht spoke on Monday upon her appointment to the role, he announced on Twitter.

The two "reiterated the important collaboration between our defense establishments, militaries and industries, as well as the unique bond between our countries."

They also discussed regional stability and the "Iranian threat."