The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Putin backs China in rejecting Olympic diplomatic boycott

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 14:44

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and China shared common values and that both rejected the diplomatic boycott by some Western countries of the 2022 Winter Olympics that open in Beijing on Feb. 4.

The United States, Canada, Australia and Britain have announced they will not send any state officials to the Games because of China's human rights record. China has said these countries will have to pay a price.

Speaking to Russian Olympians during a televised virtual meeting, Putin said Russia and its "Chinese friends" shared an approach to international sport.

"Together (with China) we oppose the politicization of sport and demonstrative boycotts," Putin said. "We support traditional Olympic values: equality and justice first of all."

Putin will fill the void left by foreign dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping while in the Chinese capital.

Russia and China have moved closer together as both have come under increasing pressure from the West - Moscow over its military build-up near its border with Ukraine and Beijing over trade issues and human rights.

At the Beijing Games, which run until Feb. 20, the 212 Russian athletes will be competing as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee under the acronym "ROC," as they did at the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.

They will be competing without their flag and anthem because of sanctions to punish Moscow for providing doctored laboratory data to international anti-doping authorities that could have helped identify drug cheats.

Russia was also deprived of its flag at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea as punishment for state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games. Many Russians were also banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Russia has recognized some flaws in its implementation of anti-doping rules but denies running a state-sponsored doping program.

30-year-old killed by collapsed ceiling of building he worked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 02:48 PM
Nine-year-old dead after collapsing on school grounds in Sharon region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 02:45 PM
NSO Chairman Asher Levy resigns - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 02:19 PM
Qatari representative visited Gaza Strip, met with COGAT head - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 02:05 PM
Finance Committee approves bill for recovery of Israeli economy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 01:56 PM
Stones thrown in Hebron, near Cave of the Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 12:40 PM
52-year-old man killed in work accident in a factory in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 12:14 PM
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar visits Yitzhar after recent West Bank violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 12:10 PM
Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 11:18 AM
Thousands evacuated from Athens motorway as snowstorm hits Greece
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 10:35 AM
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:59 AM
Russia, China hold naval drills in Arabian Sea
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:53 AM
27-year-old woman found lifeless in apartment, partner arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 08:52 AM
Yemen's internet service returns after 4-day outage following airstrike
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:49 AM
Australia marks two years since first COVID case, currently many deaths
By REUTERS
01/25/2022 08:42 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by