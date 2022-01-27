China says US should correct wrongdoing in trade practices against China

The United States should take immediate action to correct wrongdoing in trade practices against China, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, after the World Trade Organization ruling that let China impose tariffs on US goods.

The WTO ruling is of great significance for correcting illegal countervailing practices of the United States and safeguarding the trade interests of Chinese firms, the ministry said in a statement on its website.