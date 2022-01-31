Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli missile barrage - report

Syrian air defenses intercepted an alleged Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday citing a military source.

The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Latakia's commercial port in northwestern Syria, in what was the third alleged airstrike in December.

Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)

Israel's alleged airstrikes came hours after a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Abu Dhabi was intercepted by the United Arab Emirates' air defenses.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is currently in the UAE conducting an official visit. The president was updated about the incident and he and his entourage are safe, as the visit is expected to continue as planned.

This is a developing story.