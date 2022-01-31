The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli missile barrage - report

The alleged airstrikes come hours after a ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Houthis targeted Abu Dhabi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 31, 2022 04:19

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2022 04:45
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Syrian air defenses intercepted an alleged Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday citing a military source.

The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Latakia's commercial port in northwestern Syria, in what was the third alleged airstrike in December.

Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR) Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)

Israel's alleged airstrikes came hours after a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Abu Dhabi was intercepted by the United Arab Emirates' air defenses.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is currently in the UAE conducting an official visit. The president was updated about the incident and he and his entourage are safe, as the visit is expected to continue as planned.

This is a developing story.



