NJ weather-predicting groundhog dies just before Groundhog Day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 20:51

Milltown Mel, New Jersey's weather-predicting groundhog, died just days before Groundhog Day, leaving Milltown without a groundhog and without a festivity.

"We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge," read a Facebook post on the groundhog's page. "Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating."

Those wishing to know if it will be a long winter can watch Punxsutawney Phil's prediction as he comes out of his burrow in Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Toxic chemical used as weapon in northern Syria - OPCW
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 09:00 PM
Conflict with Russia would mean full scale war in Europe, Zelenskiy says
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 08:19 PM
Earthquake drill to be held in Modi'in on Wednesday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:06 PM
Police search school in Hamburg on report armed youth may have entered
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 02:12 PM
White House official to discuss Ukraine cyber security to Europe allies
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 02:03 PM
UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta after crimes
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 11:28 AM
Vatican envoy slams Lebanese politicians during visit to Beirut
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 11:24 AM
Bird flu discovered at Dutch farm, over 160,000 chickens to be culled
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 11:14 AM
Ukraine will increase size of military by 100,000, president says
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 10:32 AM
UK warns Putin of economic pain if Russia invades Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 09:38 AM
Israeli security forces seal Eli Kay's terrorist's home for destructioN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:59 AM
Bill to cancel levy on foreign workers passes in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2022 08:49 AM
Japan's missing F-15 fighter jet believed to have crashed
By REUTERS
02/01/2022 04:43 AM
Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally
By REUTERS
01/31/2022 09:31 PM
Novavax files for US authorization of COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
01/31/2022 09:16 PM
