US-led coalition operation in northern Syria targeted jihadists

A US-led coalition raid on Thursday targeted a suspected al Qaeda-affiliated jihadist in a northern Syrian town, residents and sources with the rebels fighting against the Syrian government said.

They said several helicopters landed in an area near the town of Atmeh in the province of Idlib, which is in an area under rebel control along the border with Turkey, where explosions were heard near the home of a foreign jihadist, they said.

A resident confirmed several people are dead.