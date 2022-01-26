The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Kurdish-led forces say they have regained control of prison in Syria's Hasaka

The Syrian Democratic Forces say they've regained full control of al-Sina'a prison in Hasaka city after 500 Islamic State militants gave themselves up following clashes in some buildings.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 17:00
SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES and US troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria, in November. (photo credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS)
SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES and US troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria, in November.
(photo credit: RODI SAID / REUTERS)

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regained full control of al-Sina'a prison in Syria's northeastern city of Hasaka on Wednesday, spokesman Farhad Shami said in a tweet, a week after a breakout by Islamic State prisoners left dozens dead.

He said all remaining Islamic State militants had surrendered hours after 500 had given themselves up following clashes in some buildings.

There was no mention in the statement of the 850 children and minors caught in the crossfire when the SDF aided by US troops began to storm the prison on Monday.

The UN and international aid organizations had expressed fear over the fate of the minors living alongside the nearly 5,000 prisoners in the overcrowded jail.

A guard opens a door inside a prison that holds foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. (credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS) A guard opens a door inside a prison that holds foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. (credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

Sina'a prison is the biggest facility where the SDF has kept thousands of detainees. The relatives of many inmates say they were arrested on flimsy charges for resisting the SDF's forced conscription.

The Kurdish-led militia denies these allegations. 



Tags Syria kurds kurdish controlled syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by