A Danish district court on Friday found three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group guilty of spying in Denmark on behalf of Saudi Arabia, local news wire Ritzau reported.

The three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) were arrested two years ago and have been in custody since.