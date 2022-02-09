A total of 37,559 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 320,470, according to a Wednesday morning Health Ministry update.

The number of serious patients increased only slightly from 1,161 on Tuesday to 1,164 on Wednesday, possibly indicating that the count of serious patients, which had been rising steadily until several days ago, has peaked and will now slowly begin to decline.

Of those classified to be serious patients, 273 are intubated and 22 are connected to ECMO machines. To date, there have been 9,303 COVID-19 related deaths in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

154,878 coronavirus tests, both PCR and antigen, were taken across Israel on Tuesday, with a positive return rate of 24.25%.

The R-rate, which indicates the average number of people which each positive patient will infect, continues to drop, and is now at 0.79. At the peak of the Omicron wave it was measuring at over 2.