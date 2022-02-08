COVID-19 will likely never go away - Ash

COVID-19 will probably never go away, Israeli Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash told 103FM Tuesday morning as the new Omicron sub-variant BA.2 spreads throughout the world.

The novel coronavirus "has not disappeared, and probably won't disappear either," Ash explained.

Regarding the BA.2 sub-variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than the already highly transmissible Omicron variant, it only constitutes a small percentage of cases in Israel.

"So far there are no signs that it is spreading. Hopefully, it will stay that way," Ash told 103FM.

"New variants will pop up all the time. one of the important things we do is be prepared and follow new variants as they develop and assess how dangerous they might be. I hope no new variants will bother us."

This is a developing story.