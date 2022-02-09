FM official visited Turkey ahead of Erdoğan-Herzog meeting - report

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz secretly visited Turkey last month in preparation for President Isaac Herzog's expected upcoming visit to the country, Ynet reported on Wednesday night.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

During his visit, Ushpiz met with İbrahim Kalın, who serves as a media consultant for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to Ynet, Kalın is considered one of Erdoğan right-hand men and inside the president's inner circle, consulting him on diplomatic affairs.

Over the last few months, the Turkish president has expressed renewed interest in strengthening ties with Israel. While Herzog is yet to confirm the visit to Turkey, Erdoğan claimed earlier in February that Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March.